Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Boosted by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC increased its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 500,965 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,024 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for approximately 5.5% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $101,951,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. grew its position in Microsoft by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY grew its position in Microsoft by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. On average, analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.42%.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $179.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $216.24.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

