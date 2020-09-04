Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s 8th Largest Position

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lessened its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 372,573 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 27,223 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $75,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 230.5% during the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.9% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. FAI Wealth Management lifted its position in Microsoft by 26.3% during the second quarter. FAI Wealth Management now owns 726 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in Microsoft by 14.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 28th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $211.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.99. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.52 and a fifty-two week high of $232.86.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $3,255,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at $120,507,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880 in the last quarter. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

