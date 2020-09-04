SkyOak Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 103.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,991 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 10,693 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 1.6% of SkyOak Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $4,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MSFT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Microsoft in the first quarter worth approximately $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after buying an additional 5,287,700 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in Microsoft by 257.7% in the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in Microsoft by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the 2nd quarter valued at $178,633,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Microsoft stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $132.52 and a 12 month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $185.99. The company has a market cap of $1,644.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total transaction of $3,206,840.26. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,509,927.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock valued at $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.