Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 426,322 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 25,580 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 6.4% of Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Birch Hill Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $86,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter valued at about $328,820,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 22.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,404,917 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,479,739,000 after purchasing an additional 5,287,700 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 257.7% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 4,900,338 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $772,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,530,518 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.5% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 103,523,946 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $16,326,780,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,148 shares during the period. Finally, Copper Rock Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter worth about $178,633,000. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $217.30 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,140 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $3,255,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 560,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,507,070. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Friday, July 31st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $204.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.24.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

