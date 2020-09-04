Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI Has $18.61 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI increased its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 18.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,462 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 14,340 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for about 3.2% of Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 230.5% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 195 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 26.9% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 236 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Virtus Alternative Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 15.5% in the first quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 761 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Microsoft from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Microsoft from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $215.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.24.

In related news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total value of $6,479,822.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 15,014 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.59, for a total value of $3,206,840.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 545,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,509,927.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 61,074 shares of company stock worth $12,950,880. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $217.30 on Friday. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $132.52 and a twelve month high of $232.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $211.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1,644.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%. The business had revenue of $38.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.59 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 35.42%.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

