Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 27.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 69.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 643,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 264,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 365,088 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $74,920,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 86.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 310,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,634,000 after acquiring an additional 144,208 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 119.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 185,541 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,074,000 after acquiring an additional 101,081 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 170,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,995,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $304.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $294.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.14. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a one year low of $167.79 and a one year high of $324.26.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

