Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 5,204 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 54.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FPE. UBS Group AG increased its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,613,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,655,000 after acquiring an additional 203,308 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV now owns 66,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares in the last quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management boosted its holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 42.4% during the first quarter. Concentrum Wealth Management now owns 118,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,937,000 after purchasing an additional 35,184 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $401,000.

NYSEARCA FPE opened at $19.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $10.40 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

