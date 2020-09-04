Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Acquires 473 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) by 36.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 473 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $272,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPG Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of McKesson by 75.2% in the 1st quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Campbell Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.55% of the company’s stock.

In other McKesson news, Director Marie L/Ca Knowles sold 1,157 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.83, for a total value of $174,510.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $154.32 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57. McKesson Co. has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $172.18.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $55.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.16 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.40% and a return on equity of 42.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.24%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $187.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of McKesson from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of McKesson from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $184.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Cfra lowered their target price on shares of McKesson from $179.00 to $171.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.79.

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

