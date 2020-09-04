Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 2,000 Shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 116.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,715 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Crispr Therapeutics were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Crispr Therapeutics by 233.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 851,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after purchasing an additional 596,255 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 23.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 501,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,270,000 after acquiring an additional 94,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Crispr Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $508,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 51.5% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,489,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Crispr Therapeutics by 42.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 190,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,071,000 after acquiring an additional 56,928 shares during the period. 55.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Crispr Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, VP Tony W. Ho sold 7,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $537,136.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,052,327.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.93, for a total transaction of $1,478,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 284,246 shares of company stock worth $23,578,888. Corporate insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

CRSP opened at $85.69 on Friday. Crispr Therapeutics AG has a 52-week low of $32.30 and a 52-week high of $105.12. The company has a market cap of $6.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.28 and a beta of 2.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.51.

Crispr Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.35). Crispr Therapeutics had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 86.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Crispr Therapeutics AG will post -4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Crispr Therapeutics from $84.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Crispr Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Crispr Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.93.

Crispr Therapeutics Company Profile

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for the treatment of serious human diseases using its regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats associated protein-9 (CRISPR/Cas9) gene-editing platform in Switzerland. Its lead product candidate is CTX001, an ex vivo CRISPR gene-edited therapy for treating patients suffering from dependent beta thalassemia or severe sickle cell disease in which a patient's hematopoietic stem cells are engineered to produce high levels of fetal hemoglobin in red blood cells.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crispr Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crispr Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crispr Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.