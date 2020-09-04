Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IWB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,568,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,212,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905,510 shares in the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives now owns 5,040,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,267,000 after acquiring an additional 2,245,000 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $451,719,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,418,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,347,000 after acquiring an additional 11,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 1,606,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,318,000 after acquiring an additional 196,332 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWB opened at $192.40 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $120.20 and a 52-week high of $199.87. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $167.87.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

