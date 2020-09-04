Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Sells 833 Shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lessened its holdings in eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,340 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in eBay were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in eBay by 60.5% in the first quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 32,086,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $964,505,000 after purchasing an additional 12,091,030 shares during the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP bought a new stake in eBay in the first quarter worth $169,819,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in eBay by 31.9% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,165,598 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $480,735,000 after buying an additional 2,214,687 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in eBay by 29.8% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 8,338,771 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $437,369,000 after buying an additional 1,914,125 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in eBay by 124.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,266,510 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $171,329,000 after buying an additional 1,811,807 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of eBay stock opened at $53.16 on Friday. eBay Inc has a one year low of $26.02 and a one year high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.88.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The e-commerce company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.18. eBay had a net margin of 46.91% and a return on equity of 77.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.59%.

In related news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 13,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $793,698.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 113,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,437,950.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Wendy Elizabeth Jones sold 5,418 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.03, for a total transaction of $292,734.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 40,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,213,879.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 181,250 shares of company stock worth $10,191,238. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of eBay from a “positive” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.79.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

