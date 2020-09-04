Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Raises Stock Holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 168.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,742 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Laboratory Corp. of America were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Concentric Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.4% in the second quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% in the second quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP now owns 26,629 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,423,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.3% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,686 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 0.5% during the first quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 17,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 872 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.33, for a total transaction of $139,807.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $788,021.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 435 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $73,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock valued at $438,814 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock opened at $174.72 on Friday. Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $98.02 and a fifty-two week high of $206.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $188.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.42.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $1.79. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.93 earnings per share. Laboratory Corp. of America’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings will post 13.84 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LH shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $214.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $118.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $186.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.44.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

