Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Buys 9,938 Shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ANGL) by 3,415.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,229 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,938 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 5,718.2% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,171,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,358 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $24,941,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 608.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 855,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,539,000 after purchasing an additional 734,245 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 1,061.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 441,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,665,000 after purchasing an additional 403,288 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 176.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,027,000 after purchasing an additional 356,390 shares during the period.

ANGL stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $30.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.29.

