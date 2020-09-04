JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) Shares Acquired by Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU) by 3,090.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,980 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 78.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 3,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000.

Shares of BATS BBEU opened at $23.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.68.

