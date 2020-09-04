William Blair Comments on At Home Group Inc’s Q4 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HOME)

At Home Group Inc (NYSE:HOME) – Investment analysts at William Blair reduced their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of At Home Group in a report released on Tuesday, September 1st. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.75. William Blair also issued estimates for At Home Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS.

HOME has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered At Home Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on At Home Group from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on At Home Group from $7.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on At Home Group from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating on shares of At Home Group in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.75.

NYSE:HOME opened at $15.41 on Friday. At Home Group has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $23.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -1.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.92.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 35.75% and a positive return on equity of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $515.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of At Home Group by 19.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,645 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in At Home Group during the 1st quarter worth $379,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its stake in At Home Group by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 181,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23,952 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in At Home Group by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 5,780.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 919,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 903,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lewis L. Bird III sold 20,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $417,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,077,540. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 192,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $4,233,592.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 283,332 shares of company stock valued at $6,136,912. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer approximately 50,000 items, such as accent furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs and wall arts, artificial flowers and trees, bedding and bath products, candles, garden and outdoor décors, holiday accessories, home organization products, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

