Piper Sandler Comments on Lululemon Athletica inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Lululemon Athletica in a report issued on Wednesday, September 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $8.95 for the year. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $396.00 price target on the stock.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $651.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.98 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 33.27% and a net margin of 15.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $360.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $283.00 to $334.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $355.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $335.27.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $377.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.49, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.14. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $128.85 and a fifty-two week high of $399.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $344.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $270.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.68.

In related news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 4,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.15, for a total value of $1,480,839.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,236,995.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Celeste Burgoyne sold 4,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.52, for a total transaction of $1,438,247.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,064,645.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,835 shares of company stock valued at $3,034,021. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,546 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 100.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 34.5% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 191 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.2% during the first quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 1,605 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

