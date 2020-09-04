Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) Shares Gap Up to $0.91

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:DFFN) shares gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.91, but opened at $1.03. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $0.96, with a volume of 9,576 shares changing hands.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3.50 target price on shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.80.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $113,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 2,396.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 241,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 52.5% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 378,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 130,401 shares in the last quarter. 8.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:DFFN)

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops treatments for life-threatening medical conditions. Its lead product candidate is transcrocetinate sodium, which is in Phase III trials for the treatment of glioblastoma multiforme (GBM); Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of pancreatic cancer and metastatic brain cancer; and Phase II trial for the treatment of acute stroke.

