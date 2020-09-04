NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) Shares Gap Up to $3.92

NanoViricides Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.92, but opened at $4.45. NanoViricides shares last traded at $4.07, with a volume of 15,545 shares trading hands.

NanoViricides (NYSEAMERICAN:NNVC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 22nd. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in NanoViricides in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 152.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,901 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 60,928.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 108,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 107,844 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 119.3% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of NanoViricides by 3,931.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 45,324 shares during the last quarter.

NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections. The company is developing anti-influenza drug candidates at pre-clinical and advanced pre-clinical stage, which include two FluCide drugs, such as injectable and oral anti-influenza nanoviricide drug for H7N9, Bird Flu H5N1, other Highly Pathogenic Influenzas, Epidemic Influenzas, and Seasonal Influenzas; DengueCide, an anti-dengue nanoviricide which is in pre-clinical development; and HIVCide, an anti-human immunodeficiency virus drug candidate.

