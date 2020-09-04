Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $7.80. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 12,627 shares traded.
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.
About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)
Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.
