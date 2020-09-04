Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) Shares Gap Up to $6.56

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.56, but opened at $7.80. Rekor Systems shares last traded at $6.81, with a volume of 12,627 shares traded.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on REKR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rekor Systems in a report on Thursday, July 16th.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.83.

In other news, CEO Robert Alan Berman acquired 2,725,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.57 per share, with a total value of $7,005,398.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 2,747,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,061,938.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, COO Rodney Hillman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $97,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Rekor Systems stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $83,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Rekor Systems at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR)

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.