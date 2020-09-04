VirnetX (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC) Shares Gap Up to $5.14

VirnetX Holding Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.14, but opened at $6.30. VirnetX shares last traded at $5.77, with a volume of 38,345 shares trading hands.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in VirnetX by 5,668.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,134 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 5,045 shares during the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in VirnetX in the second quarter valued at approximately $77,000.

VirnetX Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:VHC)

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

