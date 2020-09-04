Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) Shares Gap Up to $0.26

Shiloh Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLO) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.26, but opened at $0.33. Shiloh Industries shares last traded at $0.32, with a volume of 111,533 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shiloh Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Get Shiloh Industries alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.53.

Shiloh Industries (NASDAQ:SHLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($1.13). Shiloh Industries had a negative net margin of 8.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.25%. The firm had revenue of $157.93 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weber Alan W lifted its stake in shares of Shiloh Industries by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Weber Alan W now owns 1,649,908 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 45,000 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 104.0% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 403,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 205,500 shares during the period. RBF Capital LLC increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.1% in the second quarter. RBF Capital LLC now owns 244,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 11,879 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Shiloh Industries by 5.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 240,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Finally, Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Shiloh Industries in the first quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Shiloh Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:SHLO)

Shiloh Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lightweighting solutions to automotive and commercial vehicle markets worldwide. The company produces components primarily for body structure, chassis, and propulsion systems. Its solution materials include aluminum, magnesium, steel, high strength steel alloys, and acoustic laminates; body structure components comprise shock towers, instrument panels/cross car beams, torque boxes, tunnel supports, seat supports, seat back frames, hinge pillars, liftgates, door inners, roof supports/roof panels, dashpanels, and body sides; and chassis systems components, such as cross members, frame rails, axle carriers, bearing caps, axle covers, ptu covers, axle tubes, rack and pinion housings, steering column housings, knuckles, links, wheel hubs, steering pumps, brake components, wheel blanks, and flanges.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Shiloh Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shiloh Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.