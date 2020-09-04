$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Independence Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:IRT) will report $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Independence Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.18 and the highest is $0.19. Independence Realty Trust also posted earnings of $0.19 per share during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.76. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independence Realty Trust.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.17). Independence Realty Trust had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The company had revenue of $52.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.69 million.

IRT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Independence Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Capital One Financial upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 6.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,792,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,502,000 after purchasing an additional 701,414 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,038,333 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,983,000 after acquiring an additional 52,815 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,975,608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,482,000 after acquiring an additional 252,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 274.0% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,946,654 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,344,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158,866 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 10,483.3% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,508,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,820,000 after acquiring an additional 2,484,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IRT opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Independence Realty Trust has a one year low of $6.86 and a one year high of $16.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.51 and a 200-day moving average of $11.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.56 and a beta of 1.05.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

