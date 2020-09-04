Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) to Announce -$0.02 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Trivago NV – (NASDAQ:TRVG) will announce earnings per share of ($0.02) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Trivago’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.03). The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Trivago will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.09). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.07. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Trivago.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Trivago had a negative return on equity of 2.46% and a negative net margin of 40.93%. The firm had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.74 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.05 price objective on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Trivago from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen reduced their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Trivago from $2.10 to $1.90 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Trivago from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trivago currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.02.

TRVG opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Trivago has a 1 year low of $1.30 and a 1 year high of $4.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 6.96 and a quick ratio of 6.96.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Trivago in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Trivago by 13,244.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,229 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 34,965 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.55% of the company’s stock.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

