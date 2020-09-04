Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Analysts expect Hostess Brands Inc (NASDAQ:TWNK) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hostess Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.18. Hostess Brands reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hostess Brands will report full year earnings of $0.74 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.73 to $0.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hostess Brands.

Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Hostess Brands had a return on equity of 5.40% and a net margin of 5.20%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hostess Brands to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Hostess Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Hostess Brands from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub downgraded Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hostess Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.33.

TWNK stock opened at $12.75 on Tuesday. Hostess Brands has a fifty-two week low of $9.32 and a fifty-two week high of $14.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $12.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.76.

In related news, insider Hostess Cdm Co-Invest, Llc sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.10, for a total transaction of $81,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,200 shares in the company, valued at $81,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 737,897 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,061 in the last quarter. 24.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in Hostess Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $371,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Hostess Brands by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 912,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,156,000 after buying an additional 98,423 shares in the last quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Hostess Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $16,997,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 696,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,522,000 after purchasing an additional 50,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Baker Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Hostess Brands by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP now owns 459,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,610,000 after purchasing an additional 58,640 shares during the last quarter.

Hostess Brands Company Profile

Hostess Brands, Inc, a packaged food company, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and distributes fresh sweet baked goods in the United States. It primarily offer a range of snack cakes, donuts, sweet rolls, breakfast pastries, snack pies, and related products. The company operates in two segments, Sweet Baked Goods and In-Store Bakery.

