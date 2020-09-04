$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ABM Industries, Inc. (NYSE:ABM) to post earnings per share of $0.43 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ABM Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.70. ABM Industries posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 28.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, September 8th.

On average, analysts expect that ABM Industries will report full year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $2.45. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.11 to $2.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow ABM Industries.

ABM Industries (NYSE:ABM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 17th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.31. ABM Industries had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 10.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABM. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of ABM Industries from $23.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Sidoti cut shares of ABM Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. CL King raised shares of ABM Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ABM Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of ABM Industries from $31.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.00.

NYSE:ABM opened at $37.76 on Tuesday. ABM Industries has a 12-month low of $19.79 and a 12-month high of $40.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -102.05 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.22.

In other news, EVP Rene Jacobsen sold 716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.43, for a total transaction of $28,231.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dean A. Chin sold 3,717 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total transaction of $131,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,225. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,149 shares of company stock worth $185,748 over the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 21.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 432,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,694,000 after buying an additional 77,500 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,720,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ABM Industries by 4.0% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 499,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,124,000 after buying an additional 19,075 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in ABM Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.42% of the company’s stock.

ABM Industries Company Profile

ABM Industries Incorporated provides integrated facility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Business & Industry, Aviation, Technology & Manufacturing, Education, Technical Solutions, and Healthcare segments. The company offers janitorial, electrical and lighting, energy, facilities engineering, HVAC and mechanical, landscape and turf, mission critical, and parking solutions.

