Analysts Anticipate Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to Post $0.12 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Laureate Education Inc (NASDAQ:LAUR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Laureate Education’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.04. Laureate Education reported earnings of ($0.13) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laureate Education will report full-year earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to ($0.06). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.81 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.86. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Laureate Education.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $791.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.53 million. Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 8.14% and a positive return on equity of 11.36%. Laureate Education’s quarterly revenue was down 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.48 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LAUR shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Laureate Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Laureate Education in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Laureate Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Laureate Education from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Laureate Education presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,268,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,644,000 after acquiring an additional 64,973 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Laureate Education by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,071,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,681,000 after acquiring an additional 47,138 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Laureate Education in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 275,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,749,000 after acquiring an additional 195,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Laureate Education by 1,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 333,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after acquiring an additional 303,273 shares in the last quarter. 54.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Laureate Education stock opened at $12.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.76. Laureate Education has a one year low of $7.30 and a one year high of $21.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of -10.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.85.

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It operates through five segments: Brazil, Mexico, Andean, Rest of World, and Online & Partnerships. The company offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

