Zacks: Brokerages Expect Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) to Announce $0.28 EPS

Brokerages predict that Foundation Building Materials Inc (NYSE:FBM) will report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Foundation Building Materials’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.29 and the lowest is $0.27. Foundation Building Materials reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Foundation Building Materials will report full-year earnings of $0.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.83 to $1.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Foundation Building Materials.

Foundation Building Materials (NYSE:FBM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.19. Foundation Building Materials had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The business had revenue of $486.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Foundation Building Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Foundation Building Materials in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Foundation Building Materials presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of FBM. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 406.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 192,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 254,931 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Foundation Building Materials by 73.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 521,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,145,000 after acquiring an additional 220,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 17.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 600,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,183,000 after buying an additional 87,411 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 43.6% in the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,012,000 after buying an additional 78,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its stake in Foundation Building Materials by 67.5% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 173,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 69,804 shares in the last quarter. 97.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE FBM opened at $16.04 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Foundation Building Materials has a 12-month low of $7.99 and a 12-month high of $22.14. The firm has a market cap of $733.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.65.

Foundation Building Materials, Inc distributes building products in the United States and Canada. It offers wallboard, suspended ceiling system, and metal framing products. The company also provides complementary and other products, tools, and accessories, such as wallboard accessories, stucco and finishing systems, safety accessories, fasteners, insulations, doors, and roofing products.

