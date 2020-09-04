Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) released its earnings results on Thursday. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Methode Electronics had a net margin of 12.05% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The business had revenue of $190.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 29.3% on a year-over-year basis. Methode Electronics updated its Q2 2021

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

NYSE MEI opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.56. Methode Electronics has a 1-year low of $21.76 and a 1-year high of $41.70.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MEI shares. TheStreet raised Methode Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Methode Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Methode Electronics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Automotive, Interface, Power Products, and Other. The Automotive segment offers electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

