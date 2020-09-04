JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (JETG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 16th

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON JETG opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 million and a PE ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.20.

About JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508

JPMorgan European Investment Trust plc is an investment trust company. The Company has approximately two share classes, which include Growth and Income. The investment objective of the Growth portfolio is to provide capital growth and a rising share price over the longer term from Continental European investments by consistent out-performance of the benchmark and taking carefully controlled risks through an investment method that is clearly communicated to shareholders.

