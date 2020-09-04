JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (JETG) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.25 on October 16th

JPMN EURO/PAR VTG FPD 0.0390508 (LON:JETG) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.25 ($0.02) per share on Friday, October 16th. This represents a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 10th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Shares of LON JETG opened at GBX 278 ($3.63) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $193.63 million and a PE ratio of -34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 274.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 254.20.
