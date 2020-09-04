Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) to Announce $0.59 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Hamilton Lane Inc (NASDAQ:HLNE) will post $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Hamilton Lane’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the highest is $0.66. Hamilton Lane posted earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 18%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hamilton Lane will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.18 to $2.36. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hamilton Lane.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $67.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.28 million. Hamilton Lane had a return on equity of 40.53% and a net margin of 18.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 EPS.

HLNE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Hamilton Lane from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Hamilton Lane from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Hamilton Lane in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hamilton Lane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Hamilton Lane presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HLNE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 180,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,852 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hamilton Lane by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after acquiring an additional 23,342 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,021,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Hamilton Lane in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $348,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Hamilton Lane by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLNE stock opened at $68.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.26 and a beta of 0.91. Hamilton Lane has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $76.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $71.36 and a 200 day moving average of $64.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It provides following services: separate accounts (customized to each individual client and structured as single client vehicles); specialized strategies (fund-of-funds, secondaries, co-investments, taft-hartley, distribution management); advisory relationships (including due diligence, strategic portfolio planning, monitoring and reporting services); and reporting and analytics solutions.

