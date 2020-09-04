Analysts Expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) Will Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect TriMas Corp (NASDAQ:TRS) to post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for TriMas’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.35 and the highest is $0.43. TriMas posted earnings per share of $0.44 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that TriMas will report full-year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.43 to $1.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow TriMas.

TriMas (NASDAQ:TRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $199.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.14 million. TriMas had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 10.04%. TriMas’s quarterly revenue was down 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TRS shares. BidaskClub raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TriMas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 16th.

Shares of TRS stock opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.99. TriMas has a 12 month low of $18.05 and a 12 month high of $33.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 0.91.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 23.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of TriMas by 889.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of TriMas in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,000. 91.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About TriMas

TriMas Corporation manufactures and sells products for consumer products, aerospace, industrial, petrochemical, refinery, and oil and gas end markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Packaging, Aerospace, and Specialty Products. The Packaging segment designs, manufactures, and sells specialty closure products, including steel and plastic drum closures, plastic pail dispensers and plugs, and plastic enclosures; specialty dispensing products, such as foamers, lotion pumps, fine mist sprayers, airless dispensers, and other packaging solutions for the cosmetic, personal care, and household product markets; and specialty plastic closures for bottles and jars in the food and beverage markets under the Rieke name.

