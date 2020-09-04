Zacks: Brokerages Expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Snap Inc (NYSE:SNAP) to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Snap’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Snap posted earnings per share of ($0.04) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Snap.

SNAP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Wedbush restated a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Snap in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.82.

Shares of SNAP opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. Snap has a one year low of $7.89 and a one year high of $26.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a current ratio of 5.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.26.

In related news, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 11,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.17, for a total value of $267,537.73. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,546,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,550,935.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 8,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.09, for a total transaction of $194,382.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 267,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,687.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,007,095 shares of company stock worth $152,442,651 in the last three months.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNAP. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 2,335.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truewealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Snap by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

