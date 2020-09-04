Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect that Invitation Homes Inc (NYSE:INVH) will announce earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Invitation Homes’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.28. Invitation Homes posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Invitation Homes will report full-year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.39. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Invitation Homes.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.18% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $449.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

INVH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Invitation Homes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Invitation Homes from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invitation Homes from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on Invitation Homes from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.31.

Shares of Invitation Homes stock opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 3.00. Invitation Homes has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $32.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 11th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

In other news, CEO Dallas B. Tanner sold 80,000 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.58, for a total value of $2,366,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 234,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,924,944.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Charles D. Young sold 13,856 shares of Invitation Homes stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $418,589.76. Insiders have sold 143,856 shares of company stock valued at $4,297,490 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INVH. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 97.6% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 117.3% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP purchased a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Invitation Homes is a leading owner and operator of single-family rental homes, offering residents high-quality homes across America. With over 80,000 homes for lease in 17 markets across the country, Invitation Homes is meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing residents access to updated homes with features they value, such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools.

