Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income (NYSE:NVG) by 75.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,700 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVG. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 24,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 36,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 150,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,216,000 after acquiring an additional 119,995 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 35,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 7,049 shares during the period.

NYSE NVG opened at $15.68 on Friday. Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income has a 12 month low of $11.55 and a 12 month high of $17.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.22.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments exempt from regular federal income taxes that are rated Baa/BBB or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch, and that have an average maturity of 17.02 years.

