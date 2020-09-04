Sandfire Resources NL (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) Short Interest Up 33.3% in August

Sandfire Resources NL (OTCMKTS:SFRRF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, an increase of 33.3% from the July 30th total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ? days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFRRF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.30. Sandfire Resources has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $4.22.

Sandfire Resources NL explores for, evaluates, and develops mineral tenements and projects in Australia and internationally. The company operates through DeGrussa Operations, and Exploration and Evaluation segments. It primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver, as well as volcanogenic massive sulphide deposits.

