Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,621 Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment Corp (NYSE:SCM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 42,621 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. owned approximately 0.22% of Stellus Capital Investment as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,616 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1,727.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 31,281 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 29,569 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the 1st quarter worth $242,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 38,053 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 8,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 40,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. 15.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM opened at $8.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.99 and a 200-day moving average of $8.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.20 million, a P/E ratio of 26.84 and a beta of 1.29. Stellus Capital Investment Corp has a 12-month low of $4.10 and a 12-month high of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.29%. The company had revenue of $13.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 million. On average, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment Corp will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.02%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 81.30%.

In other news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.05 per share, for a total transaction of $80,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean D’angelo acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $318,200. 5.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCM shares. National Securities raised Stellus Capital Investment to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet lowered Stellus Capital Investment from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stellus Capital Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

About Stellus Capital Investment

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund seeks to invest in companies with an EBITDA between $5 million and $50 million.

