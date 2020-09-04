Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of South Mountain Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:SMMCU) by 200.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in South Mountain Merger were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in South Mountain Merger by 1,160.5% in the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMCU opened at $11.00 on Friday. South Mountain Merger Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.40 and a 12 month high of $11.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.49.

South Mountain Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

