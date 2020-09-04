Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 910 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in Teleflex by 60.0% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 80 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 46.9% during the second quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 94 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Teleflex during the second quarter worth about $71,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 32.1% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 255 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teleflex by 162.1% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 249 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Teleflex news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.35, for a total value of $77,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,368.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, August 28th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Teleflex from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $389.40.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $396.58 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $379.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $350.17. The firm has a market cap of $18.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.00. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $221.27 and a 52 week high of $409.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.85 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 18.99%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. Teleflex’s payout ratio is presently 12.20%.

About Teleflex

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

