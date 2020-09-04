Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 69.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,660 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1,402.3% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 562.0% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter.

VDE opened at $46.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $49.60 and its 200 day moving average is $50.00. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.62.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

