Short Interest in Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Grows By 50.7%

Schindler Holding AG Participation (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,700 shares, an increase of 50.7% from the July 30th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 767.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SHLAF opened at $265.84 on Friday. Schindler Holding AG Participation has a fifty-two week low of $201.35 and a fifty-two week high of $265.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $255.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.25.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schindler Holding AG Participation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. HSBC downgraded Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Schindler Holding AG Participation in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Schindler Holding AG Participation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It also provides transit management services through its destination control system. The company offers its products and services to healthcare facilities, hotels, institutional buildings, shopping malls and retail facilities, commercial and office buildings, residential buildings, public transport locations, and marines, as well as stadiums, arenas, and convention centers.

