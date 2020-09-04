GYM Group (LON:GYM) Announces Earnings Results

GYM Group (LON:GYM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (14.90) (($0.19)) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON GYM opened at GBX 157.80 ($2.06) on Friday. GYM Group has a one year low of GBX 75 ($0.98) and a one year high of GBX 325 ($4.25). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 149.45 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 166.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.07, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $261.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.69.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GYM Group in a report on Friday, July 31st. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 220 ($2.87) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a report on Monday, May 18th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of GYM Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.92) price target on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.92) price objective on shares of GYM Group in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, GYM Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 294.17 ($3.84).

In other news, insider John Treharne sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 151 ($1.97), for a total transaction of £302,000 ($394,616.49).

About GYM Group

The Gym Group plc operates health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. As of March 19, 2019, it operated 160 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

