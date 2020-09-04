Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) Announces Earnings Results

Sep 4th, 2020

Microsaic Systems (LON:MSYS) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.32) ($0.00) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

LON:MSYS opened at GBX 0.50 ($0.01) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.66. The company has a market cap of $2.28 million and a P/E ratio of -0.83. Microsaic Systems has a one year low of GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and a one year high of GBX 1.80 ($0.02).

About Microsaic Systems

Microsaic Systems plc engages in the research, development, and commercialization of mass spectrometry (MS) instruments in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops and markets chip-based MS instruments based on micro-electro-mechanical systems technology. The company offers micro engineered analytical instruments, such as Microsaic 3500 MiD, 4000 MiD, and 4500 MiD MS systems for bench chemists; MiDas, an integrated interface module and software package allowing automated sampling, dilution, and injection for direct MS analysis at lab bench or fume hoods; and Masscape, an open-access software for method development and LC-MS data analysis.

