Hurricane Energy (LON:DELT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Hurricane Energy (LON:DELT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX (0.06) ($0.00) EPS for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports.

The company has a current ratio of 70.37, a quick ratio of 69.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

About Hurricane Energy

Deltic Energy Plc, a natural resources company, focuses on developing oil and gas licenses. Its primary assets include the Southern Gas Basin, which contains five of the seven licenses currently held, with the remaining two licenses focusing on oil prospects in the Central North Sea. The company was formerly known as Cluff Natural Resources Plc and changed its name to Deltic Energy Plc in June 2020.

