Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 11.20%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.92. Patterson Companies has a 1 year low of $12.93 and a 1 year high of $30.38.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Patterson Companies from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Patterson Companies from $27.50 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Patterson Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $11.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

