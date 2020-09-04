JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.15 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.

NYSE:JW.A opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.

About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A

John Wiley & Sons, Inc operates as a research and learning company worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Research, Publishing, and Solutions. The Research segment offers scientific, technical, medical, and scholarly journals, as well as related content and services. This segment also publishes journals in the areas of physical sciences and engineering, health sciences, social science, and humanities and life sciences; and provides publishing software for scholarly and professional societies to deliver, host, enhance, market, and manage content on the Web.

