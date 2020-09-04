JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.32 EPS

JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A (NYSE:JW.A) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.15 million. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS.
NYSE:JW.A opened at $33.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.16 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A has a 1 year low of $30.42 and a 1 year high of $50.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $37.05.
About JOHN WILEY & SONS -CL A
