Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GCO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

Read More: How to track put option volume

Earnings History for Genesco (NYSE:GCO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Sandfire Resources NL Short Interest Up 33.3% in August
Sandfire Resources NL Short Interest Up 33.3% in August
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,621 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,621 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report