Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Issues Earnings Results

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $0.62, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genesco had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a positive return on equity of 2.57%. The company had revenue of $391.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of GCO opened at $22.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $320.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 1.66. Genesco has a 12-month low of $5.51 and a 12-month high of $53.20.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GCO. TheStreet lowered shares of Genesco from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. ValuEngine raised Genesco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Genesco in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on Genesco from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Genesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Genesco Inc operates as a retailer and wholesaler of footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company operates through four segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment offers footwear and accessories through the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, and Little Burgundy retail chains, as well as through e-commerce and catalogs for young men, women, and children.

