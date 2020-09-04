Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 18.34% and a return on equity of 46.05%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. Campbell Soup’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Campbell Soup updated its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 0.88-0.92 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.88-0.92 EPS.

NYSE:CPB opened at $48.53 on Friday. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $40.70 and a 52 week high of $57.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The company has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.43.

CPB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cfra raised shares of Campbell Soup to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. UBS Group increased their price target on Campbell Soup from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.53.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. It operates through three segments: Americas Simple Meals and Beverages, Global Biscuits and Snacks, and Campbell Fresh. The Americas Simple Meals and Beverages segment engages in the retail and food service of Campbell's condensed and ready-to-serve soups; Swanson broth and stocks; Prego pasta sauces; Pace Mexican sauces; Campbell's gravies, pastas, beans, and dinner sauces; Swanson canned poultry products; Plum food and snack products; V8 juices and beverages; Campbell's tomato juices; and Pacific broth, soups, non-dairy beverages, and other simple meals.

