Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) Issues FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) issued an update on its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.3–0.27 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $206-211 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $208.25 million.Pagerduty also updated its FY21 guidance to ($0.30)-($0.27) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PD. Robert W. Baird reissued a buy rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Pagerduty in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Pagerduty from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on shares of Pagerduty in a research report on Monday, July 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pagerduty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Pagerduty from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $25.23.

Shares of NYSE:PD opened at $25.97 on Friday. Pagerduty has a 12 month low of $12.33 and a 12 month high of $38.85. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.51.

Pagerduty (NYSE:PD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. Pagerduty had a negative net margin of 27.81% and a negative return on equity of 16.18%. The business had revenue of $50.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) earnings per share. Pagerduty’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Pagerduty will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dan Alexandru Solomon sold 65,853 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.47, for a total value of $2,072,393.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,647,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,772,663.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stacey Giamalis sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $385,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 413,314 shares of company stock valued at $11,988,168. 12.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PagerDuty, Inc operates an On-Call Management platform. The company's platform collects signals from software-enabled system or device, correlates and interprets signals to identify events, and engages team members to take action in real time. It serves developer, IT, security, and customer support segments.

