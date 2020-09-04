Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (VLT) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 14th

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II (NYSE:VLT) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0964 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has raised its dividend by 0.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE VLT opened at $12.70 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84. Invesco Van Kampen High Income Trust II has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $14.64.

Invesco High Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

