Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) Announces $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Posted by on Sep 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0475 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has decreased its dividend payment by 20.2% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Shares of VCV stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.88.

Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Company Profile

Invesco California Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, Invesco Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, Invesco Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and Invesco Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also: What is Put Option Volume?

Dividend History for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst (NYSE:VCV)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California Value Mncpl Incm Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Increases Stock Position in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Credit Income
Sandfire Resources NL Short Interest Up 33.3% in August
Sandfire Resources NL Short Interest Up 33.3% in August
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,621 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases Shares of 42,621 Stellus Capital Investment Corp
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 20,000 Shares of South Mountain Merger Corp.
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Boosts Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF
Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report